Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed releases proposed budget for fiscal year 2024

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has released his proposed budget for FY 2024.

The proposed budget includes realigned and increased salaries for all City employees, which comes after a pay study was completed in April to help the City maintain equitable and competitive compensation.

The total proposed budget for FY 2024 is $311,308,522, which is $21.6 million more than last the FY 2023 one.

In addition to a pay adjustment, merit raises and increased fringe benefits, the percentage increase for all departmental operating budgets is 9.1% more than the current year’s budget.

A public hearing on the budget will be held on Sept. 5, and the City Council plans to vote on the budget on Sept. 19.

To view the entire proposed budget, click here.