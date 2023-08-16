Not as hot, lower humidity Wednesday; Hotter Thursday, Friday

by Ben Lang

Compared to most days this summer, early Wednesday morning was rather refreshing across central and south Alabama. Morning lows were in the mid to upper 60s in some locations, below average for August 16th. The rest of Wednesday looks very nice for a mid-August day. High temperatures range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Thanks to lower humidity, it actually feels that way Wednesday afternoon.

The rain chance looks slim to none with a partly to mostly sunny sky Wednesday. Wednesday night looks mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday and Friday looks mostly sunny and rain-free while humidity remains lowers. Temperatures look a bit hotter, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity rises a bit this weekend. With high temperatures in the mid 90s, heat indices may be over 100° Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Both days still look mainly rain-free.