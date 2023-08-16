SAVING SELMA: SBA approves loan to owner of old candy factory in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The old candy factory in Selma — has been a highly visible reminder of the devastation the January 12th tornado caused in the city.

But federal disaster assistance — could now make the building — a symbol of resilience.

Like the city of Selma as a whole — the old candy factory — was hit hard on January 12th. Much of the building was ripped apart — dealing a devastating blow to owner Louis Adkins — until now.

“I got approved for the SBA loan. Seven months in the making. I thank God that He sent the SBA to me after the disaster,” said owner Louis Adkins.

Adkins bought the property with plans to turn it into a recreational facility for area youth. Now it looks like his dream is back on track.

“We’re going to have laser tag, arcades, rock climbing and the big parking lot on the opposite side of the building is going to be go-carts,” said Adkins.

Now a Selma police officer — Adkins says he came up with the business idea — when he was working as a corrections officer at the Dallas County Jail.

“I would process a lot of kids. And on my free time I would walk the jail and ask the kids, well why are you here? And the response was consistent. It was, I didn’t have anything to do. So, with that in mind, I started working on a business plan to give the kids something to do.”

“This is a big deal for us. And I’m just excited,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr.

After giving SBA and local officials a tour of the facility — Adkins went to the Chamber of Commerce — and became a member.