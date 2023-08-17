Brewton man wanted on child porn, rape charges arrested in Millbrook

by WAKA Action 8 News

Millbrook police say a man wanted for rape and child porn in another jurisdiction is now in custody.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said officers conducted a traffic stop Wednesday in the 200 block of Superior Loop with regards to an individual wanted for outstanding warrants in Escambia County.

The passenger of the vehicle was confirmed to have outstanding warrants, but the agency declined extradition at the time of the traffic stop.

The vehicle’s driver, 45-year-old Brad Anthony Davis, was unable to produce a valid driver’s lice.

A warrant check revealed that he was also wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on several outstanding felony warrants, including 1st degree rape, production of child pornography and incest.

Davis was taken into custody without incident. He is currently in the Elmore County Jail awaiting extradition to Escambia County.