Charges upgraded for suspects in shooting death of 2 year old

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The felony murder charges against three people charged in the shooting death of a Wilcox County two year old — have now been upgraded to capital murder.

District Attorney Robert Turner, Jr. says Deldric Berry — Jakeyvin Powell — and Sammie Carson — all had initial appearances in court today in Camden. He says new information discovered in the case — called for the charges to be upgraded.

Capital murder suspects are held without bond. And a capital murder conviction is punishable by life in prison — or the death penalty.