State Fire Marshals Office arrests five people in Marengo Co.
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
The State Fire Marshals Office arrests five people for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars — from three volunteer fire departments in Marengo County.
Former Spring Hill Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Todd Foster is accused of stealing more than $36,000 dollars from the department.
He’s charged with Theft of property 1st degree — and Fraudulent use of a credit card.
Louis White — and Norman Hill are accused of stealing over $7000 dollars from Dixon Mills Volunteer Fire Department.
Both men are charged with Theft of property 1st degree.
Terry and Beersheba Kiker are charged with Theft of property 1st degree — and Fraudulent use of a credit card.
They’re accused of stealing more than $12,000 dollars — from South Marengo Volunteer Fire Department.
All five defendants are currently out on bond.