State Fire Marshals Office arrests five people in Marengo Co.

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The State Fire Marshals Office arrests five people for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars — from three volunteer fire departments in Marengo County.

Former Spring Hill Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Todd Foster is accused of stealing more than $36,000 dollars from the department.

Wal Mcvfdarrests Vo2He’s charged with Theft of property 1st degree — and Fraudulent use of a credit card.

Louis White — and Norman Hill are accused of stealing over $7000 dollars from Dixon Mills Volunteer Fire Department.

Both men are charged with Theft of property 1st degree.

Wal Mcvfdarrests VoTerry and Beersheba Kiker are charged with Theft of property 1st degree — and Fraudulent use of a credit card.

They’re accused of stealing more than $12,000 dollars — from South Marengo Volunteer Fire Department.

All five defendants are currently out on bond.

