CrimeStoppers expands into Perry & Marengo counties

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Perry County Sheriff is asking the public to get involved in making the community a safer place to live. And he’s implementing a new tool — to help stop — solve — and prevent crime.

“It will make Perry County a safer community,” said Sheriff Billy Jones.

No community is a stranger to crime.

However, some communities deal with criminal activity — better than others.

“The community plays a very important part in helping us solve crimes,” said Jones.

“And that’s why we always say — if you see something, say something.”

But nowadays more and more people feel that by saying something — they could put themselves — or their families — in danger.

“A lot of people are afraid to give us tips because of the retaliations that has been going on in the past, and the threats.”

And that’s where Central Alabama CrimeStoppers comes in.

Crime Stoppers gives rewards for confidential tips that help law enforcement take criminals off the street.

“This is a better way of saying something,” said Jones.

“And you will stay anonymous. We don’t have to know your name. You do not have to testify in court. All we need is their names, not yours.”

“I think that’s tremendous. And I think that’ll be good for everybody in Alabama,” said Lamar Martin.

CrimeStoppers also provides rewards for tips about anyone having a firearm on a school campus — or sanctioned school event.

The CrimeStoppers tip line is 215-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted by downloading Crime Stoppers P3-Tips app.

Perry and Marengo counties are two of the newest members of the crime fighting network.