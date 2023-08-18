Potential for hottest temps so far on the way

by Riley Blackwell

Alabama’s weather will stay dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Heat and humidity levels will slowly rise; expect a high near 94 today, followed by mid 90s to upper over the weekend. A brief, isolated storm can’t be ruled out Sunday near the Gulf Coast, but even there most places will stay dry.

It sure looks like next week will be the hottest of the summer for the Deep South. Highs will be in the 97-101 degree range most days, with lows in the 70s. A strong upper ridge and the associated sinking air will keep most of the state dry. NWS will be issuing their heat products (advisories, warnings, etc) for high heat index values.

The upper ridge will weaken in 7-10 days with lower heat levels and the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms…