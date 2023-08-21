Auburn defeats Troy in an in-state battle

Women's Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn Women’s Soccer defeated Troy’s Women’s Soccer Team on Sunday night in Auburn by a final score of 5-0.

“I thought we played well in the first half, but the goal right before half-time killed us,” says Troy head coach Stuart Gore Sunday night. “Tomorrow starts a new day, so we can re-focus and get ready for our upcoming games.”

Auburn returns to action on Thursday, August 24th at Syracuse. Troy also returning to action on Thursday. The Trojans will take on Kennesaw State (Georgia) in Mobile.

(Information from Troy & Auburn Athletics)