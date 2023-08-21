Montgomery residents go to the polls for the city elections
Tuesday is election day in the city of Montgomery, with races for mayor and city council on the ballot.
Polls are open from 7AM-7PM.
The top race is that for mayor, with Mayor Steven Reed seeking a second term as the first Black mayor in city history. He faces three challengers: Barrett Gilbreath, Marcus McNeal and Victorrus Felder.
Voters will elect at least two new people to city council. That’s because incumbents Brantley Lyons in District 2 and Clay McInnis in District 7 aren’t seeking re-election.
In two other districts, the incumbents have no opposition and will be returning for another four year term. They are Ed Grimes in District 1 and Oronde Mitchell in District 6.
