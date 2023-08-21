Montgomery residents go to the polls for the city elections

by WAKA Action 8 News

Tuesday is election day in the city of Montgomery, with races for mayor and city council on the ballot.

Polls are open from 7AM-7PM.

The top race is that for mayor, with Mayor Steven Reed seeking a second term as the first Black mayor in city history. He faces three challengers: Barrett Gilbreath, Marcus McNeal and Victorrus Felder.

Voters will elect at least two new people to city council. That’s because incumbents Brantley Lyons in District 2 and Clay McInnis in District 7 aren’t seeking re-election.

In two other districts, the incumbents have no opposition and will be returning for another four year term. They are Ed Grimes in District 1 and Oronde Mitchell in District 6.

After the polls close at 7, we'll have results at the bottom of your TV screen, on our website and mobile news app.