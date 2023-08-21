Very dangerous heat this week

by Riley Blackwell

HOT: A strong upper high covers much of the eastern 2/3 of the U.S. this morning, and will set the stage for the hottest week of the summer for the Deep South. With a sunny sky, we project a high today in the 95-99 degree range for most places. Then, highs for the rest of the week will be fairly close to the 100 degree mark with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Higher heat levels will be found over the western and southern counties of the state. An isolated storm could pop up somewhere across South Alabama on a day or two, but most of the state will stay dry through the week.

THE WEEKEND: The weather won’t change much Saturday with a high in the 97-101 degree range, but heat levels drop Sunday as the upper ridge weakens shifts to the west. Sunday’s high will be in the low 90s, and a few afternoon showers or storms could pop up thanks to the cooler air aloft.

NEXT WEEK: Highs drop into the upper 80s through the first half of the week, and we will mention a chance of scattered showers and storms daily. The high will be at or just over 90 Thursday and Friday with only isolated storms.