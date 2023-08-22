Andrew Szymanski wins District 7 Montgomery City Council race

by WAKA Action 8 News

One of the new faces on Montgomery City Council will be Andrew Szymanski, who defeated four others to win the open seat in District 7.

COMPLETE MONTGOMERY CITY ELECTION RESULTS

The seat was open because incumbent Clay McInnis decided not to run for re-election earlier this year.

Szymanski won with 56% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

MONTGOMERY CITY COUNCIL TO GET THREE NEW MEMBERS, ACCORING TO UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

He says it is exciting because he is not originally from Montgomery, but has lived here 13 years and is a small business owner. He says he believes Montgomery is a city worth investing in.