Montgomery City Council to get three new members, according to unofficial results

Montgomery City Council will have three new members, according to unofficial results after Tuesday’s elections.

In District 2, Julie Turner Beard won the open seat with 58% of the vote, beating three other candidates. The seat was open because incumbent Brantley Lyons decided not to seek re-election.

In District 7, Andrew Szymanski beat four other candidates to capture the seat with 56% of the vote. This seat was open after Clay McInnis chose not to seek another term.

In District 4, it appears incumbent council member Audrey Billups-Graham will finish in third place and not return to her seat. In a tight race, Kahlia Bell had 31% of the vote to Franetta DeLayne Riley’s 29%, with Billups-Graham at 27%. If those numbers hold, Bell and Riley will face each other in a runoff on October 3.

Elsewhere, in District 3, council member Marche Johnson won with 72% of the vote. In District 5, C.C. Calhoun won another term with 75% of the vote, and incumbent Glen Pruitt, Jr., won his District 8 seat with 68% of the vote.

Montgomery City Council President Charles Jinright had a tight race in District 9, claiming victory with 51% of the vote.

In two other districts, the incumbents had no opposition and will be returning to city council. They are Ed Grimes in District 1 and Oronde Mitchell in District 6.