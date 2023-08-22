Barrett Gilbreath thanks supporters following defeat in Montgomery mayor’s race

by WAKA Action 8 News

Barrett Gilbreath thanked his supporters after finishing second in Montgomery mayor’s race Tuesday night.

SEE COMPLETE MONTGOMERY CITY ELECTION RESULTS

Unofficial results show that Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed won the race with 57% of the vote to Gilbreath’s 39%. Two other candidates were in the single digits.

Gilbreath says he talked to Reed by phone and congratulated him on the victory. He says he wanted to try to make a difference in the race and in the city’s future. Even in defeat, he says he will work to make Montgomery a better place.