15-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say a 15-year-old boy has died after being shot.

Police say the shooting happened at about 10:10PM Friday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way, which is off Troy Highway. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have launched a homicide investigation. They say the circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was released.

If you have information that could help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.