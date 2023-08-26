19-year-old killed, two juveniles hurt in Selma shooting

by WAKA Action 8 News

Selma police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and two juveniles hurt.

Police say the shooting happened around 2PM today in the area of Elkdale Street and Fifth Avenue. Police say they found the 19-year-old unresponsive. He was rushed to Vaughan Regional Medical Center where he died later.

Police say at the hospital, they found a 16-year-old male and a 6-year-old male being treated for gunshot wounds. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information about this case, call Selma police at (334) 874-2134.