Montgomery police investigating homicide

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed.

Police Maj. Saba Coleman told Action 8 News that the shooting happened at about 7:55PM Friday in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive, which is just off East South Boulevard not far from Norman Bridge Road.

Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have released no other information. If you have a tip that could help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.