Bullock County deputies searching for two robbery suspects

by Glenn Halbrooks

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

The Bullock County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two people suspected of robbing a business.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened last night at around 6:20PM at a business in the 33000 block of U.S. Highway 82 in Midway.

Investigators say the two suspects went in with guns and demanded money. They left with about $700, walking toward County Road 47.

One suspect is described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and gray Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes. The other was seen wearing a face mask, navy blue sweatshirt, black pants and black Air Jordan Retro 6 shoes.

The suspects are wanted for robbery 2nd degree, a class B felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects. Call (334) 215-STOP with a tip. You can remain anonymous.