Bullock County deputies searching for two robbery suspects
The Bullock County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two people suspected of robbing a business.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened last night at around 6:20PM at a business in the 33000 block of U.S. Highway 82 in Midway.
Investigators say the two suspects went in with guns and demanded money. They left with about $700, walking toward County Road 47.
One suspect is described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and gray Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes. The other was seen wearing a face mask, navy blue sweatshirt, black pants and black Air Jordan Retro 6 shoes.
The suspects are wanted for robbery 2nd degree, a class B felony.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects. Call (334) 215-STOP with a tip. You can remain anonymous.