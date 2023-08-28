Changes coming for Winn-Dixie pharmacy customers

by WAKA Action 8 News

As Action 8 News has reported, Aldi has announced its purchase of Winn-Dixie. While the sale is expected to close next year, pharmacy customers will likely see changes before then.

The proposed purchase doesn’t include Winn-Dixie’s pharmacy business, and Aldi doesn’t operate pharmacies in its stores.

That’s why Winn-Dixie’s parent company Southeastern Grocers says it has entered into agreements to transfer prescription files to certain CVS Pharmacies and Walgreens. It says it anticipates that the transfer of these pharmacy files will be completed by the end of 2023.

“While we do not have a definitive date at this time, we can assure you that nothing changes today,” Winn-Dixie said in a statement provided to Action 8 News. “We remain committed to protecting the health and wellness of our customers and communities until the transactions are finalized, and our pharmacy customers will be provided sufficient advance notice prior to the transfer. We are working closely with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to ensure that our customers’ prescriptions are handled carefully and confidentially and that there won’t be any delay in service.”

Winn-Dixie operates three stores in Montgomery and has many others throughout the region, including in Selma, Prattville, Wetumpka, Alexander City, Auburn and Opelika. In the proposed sale, ALDI will acquire all outstanding Southeastern Grocers capital stock in an all-cash transaction, which encompasses all SEG grocery operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners.

Some stores will convert into Aldi locations, while others will retain the Winn-Dixie name. It has not been announced which stores will change.