Racial Slurs Litter Montgomery Community

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime that happened over the weekend– as residents in the majority black community of Dannelly Pines woke Saturday morning to find racially motivated slurs and symbols painted on their homes and property.

It happened Friday night when someone vandalize property in the Dannelly Pines neighborhood. Breaking windows of homes, spray painting symbols and words that can only be described as cowardly and hateful. Inciting residents to question the peace of their typically peaceful community.

The homeowner is working with police to solve this case and says he believes it could be connected to an incident that happened earlier Friday night at a nearby gas station.

Residents have scheduled a community meeting Tuesday (08/28/2023) night with the theme “Hate Has No Home Here.” It’ll be at the Dannelly Pines Park at 6 p.m. rain or shine.