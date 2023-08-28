Two people dead, two others hurt in two incidents in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two people are dead — and two others are hurt — following two separate incidents now under investigation in Dallas County.

An early morning car accident call in Dallas County — triggers a death investigation by the sheriff’s office. While Selma Police continue to investigate a deadly weekend shooting.

Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident call — on Highway 41 South at around 1:30 Monday morning.

“To the officers surprise when they got there, they did find the subject deceased in the vehicle with a single gunshot wound,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

Granthum identified the man as 61 year old Gregory Daily. He said deputies also found a gun inside the vehicle. Daily’s body was sent to forensics for an autopsy — to give investigators a clearer picture of what happened.

“The gun had been fired. We just want to make sure that was the actual gun that was used,” said Granthum.

“We want forensics to come back. And we want the actual professionals to come in and tell you exactly what took place.”

Meanwhile — Selma police continue to investigate a Saturday shooting that left a 19-year-old dead — and a teenager and a small child injured.

“Officers responded to the area of Elkdale Street and Fifth Avenue in reference to several gunshot victims,” said Chief Kenta Fulford.

“Upon officer arrival they made contact with a 19 year old gunshot victim who was transported to the Vaughan ER where he later succumbed to his injuries. There were two other victims, a 16 year old and a 6 year old, that suffered non-life threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information that could help authorities as they investigate either of these cases — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.