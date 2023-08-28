Woman shot on Bell Road in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

A woman is recovering after being shot on Bell Road.

Police Maj. Saba Coleman told Action 8 News that the shooting happened at about 8:05 this morning. She says it happened in the 2700 block of Bell Road, which is between the Vaughn Road intersection and the Bell Road YMCA.

Coleman said the woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Coleman says two people of interest have been taken into custody as investigators determine whether they were involved.