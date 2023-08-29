Marion Military Institute to get $34 million in federal money

by WAKA Action 8 News

Marion Military Institute in Perry County will be getting $34 million in federal money to build a math and science building.

The announcement was made by U.S. Sen. Katie Britt (R-Alabama). The money is coming from the U.S. Dept. of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The new classroom space will enable MMI to expand its course offerings in fields such as computer science, cybersecurity and information technology. All of MMI’s STEM classes and laboratories will be in a single state-of-the-art facility.

“We are excited at the prospect of this new building,” MMI President Col. David J. Mollahan, USMC (Ret) said. “It will provide us the classroom and lab space and capabilities to expand course offerings in STEM. This will allow MMI to serve as both a leadership and STEM center of excellence.”

The funding for MMI was initially secured by former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama).

A member of the Alabama Community College System, MMI is one of only four military junior colleges in the U.S. that can commission students as officers in the U.S. Army after two years of study. More than 600 MMI cadets received Academy appointments in the last seven years. MMI, which was founded in 1842, is the country’s oldest military junior college.

— Information from the Office of U.S. Senator Katie Britt