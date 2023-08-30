Former ADOC canteen worker arrested for promoting prison contraband

by WAKA Action 8 News

A former canteen worker with the Alabama Department of Corrections has been arrested for promoting prison contraband.

Officials say Katoshia Brown was a canteen clerk at W.C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Brown was arrested on Wednesday morning after a search was done prior to reporting to her designated area. Officials say Brown was in possession of a contraband cell phone.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division immediately opened an investigation. Brown was charged with Prohibited Activity and Promoting Prison Contraband 1st, and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center for booking and processing.

This investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

Brown has been employed with ADOC since January 17, 2023, and tendered her resignation to the ADOC effective immediately.