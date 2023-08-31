Five people charged with capital murder in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A nineteen year old woman is killed — and five people are behind bars tonight — following a shooting in Demopolis.

Chief Rex Flowers says 22 year old Robert Moseley III — 22 year old Markell Hood — and 22 year old Jaquan Brown — are all charged with capital murder in the case — along with two juveniles.

Flowers says they’re suspected of shooting into a house on the 900 block of Glover Street.

Nineteen year old Khiya King was inside the house when it happened. She was taken to Whitfield Regional Hospital — where she later died.

Investigators arrested and charged the five suspects two days later.

The names and mugshots of the juveniles have not been released — due to their ages.