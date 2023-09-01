Auburn Soccer suffers their first loss of the season

Auburn Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

The Auburn Tiger’s Women’s Soccer Team suffered their first loss of the season to Wake Forest (2-0.)

“Obviously disappointed in the result,” Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. “That’s a very good Wake Forest team, and we knew that coming in. They were just much better on their finishing percentage, which was the difference. We’ve got to be better in that area. It’s early, so we’ve still got a lot to learn, but we’ll grow and get stronger.”

The Lady Tigers return to action on Sunday, September 3rd at home against American University.

(Information from Auburn Athletics)