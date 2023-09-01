Increased rain chances today but drier over the weekend

by Riley Blackwell

SOME RAIN AROUND TODAY: An upper low will bring showers and thunderstorms back to Alabama today. It won’t rain everywhere, and it won’t rain all day, but showers and storms will around through early tonight. The chance of any one location seeing rain is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the low to mid 80s for most communities. The average high for Birmingham on September 1 is 89.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: A few scattered showers or storms are possible tomorrow over the southern half of the state, especially Southwest Alabama. The sky will feature a mostly cloudy sky with highs ranging from the upper 70s over the northern counties to the upper 80s near the coast. Sunday and Monday will be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky along with a gradual warming trend… highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Most of the week looks dry with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and highs in the 90-94 degree range.