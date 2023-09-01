Less rain, more heat Labor Day weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday was a gloomy, gray day with widespread showers and storms. Montgomery picked up over 2″ of rain. Clouds and rain limited daytime highs to the 80s. Showers and storms remain scattered early Friday evening, but rain coverage and intensity gradually wanes through midnight. Clouds linger overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

Saturday may remain mostly cloudy, but the rain coverage remains much lower. Only isolated showers or storms form during the afternoon. High temperatures may remain below average, in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday and Labor Day look mainly dry and hotter with highs in the low to perhaps mid 90s Monday. The rest of next week looks mainly dry and hot, with highs in the mid 90s.