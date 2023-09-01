Pike Road Intermediate School holds ribbon cutting for inclusive playground

by WAKA Action 8 News

Pike Road Intermediate School now has a place where all children can play.

Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone joined students and staff to hold an official ribbon cutting Friday at the school.

In 2020, then-SGA President Tristan Bradsher started a campaign to build an inclusive playground onsite.

The process started with the bridge to get to the proposed location due to the area being muddy and swampy. Soon after, they expanded the idea to include the playground. Three years later, that dream became a reality.

The playground is not only available to Pike Road School students, but to the entire community.

Pike Road Intermediate School officials say the next fundraising effort will be towards renovating the lunchroom and library.