Mainly dry and warmer through Labor Day

by Ben Lang

High temperatures were only in the low and mid 80s Saturday thanks to widespread clouds and an east breeze throughout the day. Saturday night remains partly to mostly cloudy with lows near 70°. Sunshine increases by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 90s as a result. Sunday looks mainly dry with only stray showers during the afternoon.

Labor day looks mainly dry and could be hotter with high temperatures in the low to perhaps mid 90s. Summer might “unofficially” end of Labor day, but next week remains hot. Afternoon temperatures likely reach the mid 90s each day through Friday. High temperatures could be in the mid 90s next weekend too. Meanwhile, chances for rain remain very low this week and next weekend.