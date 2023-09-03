Montgomery man dead in city’s latest homicide
Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.
Police and fire medics responded early Sunday morning just before 6:00 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Holt Street.
Once they arrived, they found 60-year-old Stoney Lewis, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.