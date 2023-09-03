MPD: 17-year-old male injured in Saturday shooting

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager.

Police and fire medics responded around 7:10 p.m. Saturday to the 5700 block of Villas Lane after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

Once they arrived, they found a 17-year-old juvenile male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The unidentified male was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information was made available as this is an ongoing investigation.