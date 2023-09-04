$2.2 billion dollar USDA discrimination initiative underway

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A $2.2 billion dollar USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program for farmers is currently accepting applications.

The initiative is open to anyone who believes they were discriminated against by the USDA — up until January 1st of 2021.

“Anybody who tried to get a loan with USDA and didn’t, they may have been discriminated against. They can take a, can apply,” said Selma attorney Hank Sanders.

The Chestnut, Sanders and Sanders Law Firm was a key legal leader in discrimination lawsuits against the USDA on behalf of black farmers, native Americans — and women. And as a result it’s uniquely qualified to help people with this initiative.

“It’s a 40 page application, that’s not easy to fill out. So, you need to get some help,” said Sanders.

Sanders says to be eligible to receive financial assistance — applications must be submitted before October 31.

“When this door close, I don’t expect another door to open. I don’t expect a window to open,” Sanders said.

“But it’s for people who are living.”

Call (402) 404-4758 to make an appointment to apply.