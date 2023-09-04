UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Montgomery motel

by WAKA Action 8 News

UPDATE:

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured.

Police and fire medics were called around 10:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard after receiving a call that two people had been shot. MPD doesn’t disclose the names of businesses, but our crew on the scene said it’s the Motel 6.

Once they arrived, they found an adult female victim with a fatal gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers also located an adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD says one person of interest was taken into custody where investigators are trying to determine their involvement, if any, in the incident.

ORIGINAL:

Montgomery police are on the scene at a local motel.

Details are limited, but the investigation is in the 1400 block of Eastern Blvd. MPD doesn’t disclose the names of businesses, but our crew on the scene said it’s the Motel 6.

