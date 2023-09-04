Three year old child shot and killed in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

We have heart-breaking news to report coming out of Perry County tonight.

A three year old child is shot and killed in Marion — after coming in contact with a gun.

It happened on Magnolia Street — at around 9 o’clock Monday morning.

The child’s mother was also injured. She was taken to the Hale County Hospital — where she was treated and released.

Marion Police Chief Tony Bufford says no foul play is suspected. And the incident appears to have been an unfortunate tragedy.

He’s asking the entire community to embrace the family — and to keep them lifted up in prayer.

ALEA State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.