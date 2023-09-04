Troy Women’s Soccer defeats ASU

College Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

The Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Hornets 4-1 in an in-state showdown on the soccer field Sunday evening. This was the Lady Trojan’s fourth straight win. The last time the Lady Trojans have won four straight times was in 2019.

“I think in the second half [Troy] kind of had a fire lit under them. As a forward, you always wanna hit your mark and [Villaflor] has been itching at that. As a forward when you don’t get your touches you get frustrated, so hopefully more to come from her,” says head Coach Stuart Gore.

The Lady Trojans return to action on Thursday September 7th at home against Samford. The Alabama State Lady Hornets return to action on Sunday September 10th at home against Georgia State.

(Information from Troy Athletics & Alabama State Athletics)