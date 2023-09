Shots fired in Prattville; 1 person in custody

by WAKA Action 8 News

Prattville police are on the scene of a shots fired call.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells Action 8 News that officers were called to Malone Court Tuesday. Malone Court is between Prattville Pickers and the National Guard Armory.

Chief Thompson said no one was injured in the incident.

One person is in custody and they are potentially looking for additional suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.