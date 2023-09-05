Track Montgomery County road projects with new interactive map

by WAKA Action 8 News

You have a new way to find out about road improvement projects in Montgomery County.

A new interactive road improvement map has been launched online. It’s a new digital tool that provides information about recent and upcoming road projects.

Using the GIS system, the map allows you to see which roads are set to be enhanced and roadways the county has recently improved. Information about road funding sources is also included.

“The Montgomery County Commission continues to invest millions to ensure our infrastructure is top-notch,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “This new map with give residents up-to-date information on recent and upcoming infrastructure improvement projects across the county.”

Since 2017, more than $41.8 million has been invested in transportation improvement projects throughout the county, including the resurfacing of more than 160 miles of roadway.

SEE THE INTERACTIVE ROAD PROJECT MAP