Tuskegee ranked third in Week One HBCU Division II Coaches Poll

Tuskegee Football

by Lindsey Bonner

After defeating Fort Valley State in the Boeing Red Tails Classic to kick off the season, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers find themselves ranked third in the Week One HBCU Division II Coaches Poll. Below is the list of schools that made the top ten.

1.) Benedict (Record: 1-0) (Preseason Poll Rank: 1)

2.) Virginia Union (Record: 1-0) (Preseason Poll Rank: 3)

3.) Tuskegee (Record: 1-0) (Preseason Poll Rank: 4)

4.) Bowie State (Record: 1-0) (Preseason Poll Rank: 6)

5.) Virginia State (Record: 1-0) (Preseason Poll Rank: 8)

6.) Fayetteville State (Record:0-1) (Preseason Poll Rank: 2)

7.) Fort Valley State (Record: 0-1) (Preseason Poll Rank: 5)

8.) Central State (Record: 1-0) (Preseason Poll Rank: NR)

9.) Albany State (Record: 0-1) (Preseason Poll Rank: 7)

10.) Miles (Record: 1-0) (Preseason Poll Rank: NR)

(Information from Tuskegee Athletics)