A Dry And Milder Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will make its way southward and through the area overnight into Thursday. We expect a few showers and possibly t-storms to accompany the frontal passage. It seems the system will be weakening and that will limit any storms from strengthening over us. The front will setup over southeast Alabama Thursday. This could be the area to see additional t-storm development Thursday afternoon. All other areas will begin to feel a little drier air flowing into the state. Northwesterly winds will usher in a milder air mass. Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, morning temps will begin in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. We expect lots of sunshine along with the drier air mass. This will be very nice weather conditions for any of your outdoor plans. This weather setup will continue into Monday but moisture returns Tuesday. We will need to introduce the chance for showers late Tuesday. Wednesday is looking like a better chance for rain and possibly a few t-storms.