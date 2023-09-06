UPDATE: Prattville City Council hears arguments over books in public library

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Prattville City Council heard arguments on Tuesday night about whether restrictions should be placed on books in the public library that one group says contain sexually explicit material.

Members of a group called “Clean Up Alabama” has complained about the books at the Autauga Prattville Public Library. Group members say the books are in the young adults section, and they want them removed.

Others in Prattville say the books should stay because they address issues involving the LGBTQ community and are not sexually explicit.

Prattville City Council member John Chambers presented a resolution that would require the library to restrict the books in order to get its full funding.

That measure failed to pass, which means the library will get its full funding without facing restrictions on where it can put the books.