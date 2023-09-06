UPDATE: State prison escapee captured in Troy

by WAKA Action 8 News

Escaped state prison inmate Pershon O’Neal Pettway has been recaptured in Troy, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

This afternoon around 3PM, CrimeStoppers says the Alabama Department of Corrections was made aware that Pettway was driving a stolen vehicle in Troy.

Troy police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Pettway drove off and a short chase began. CrimeStoppers says Pettway abandoned the stolen vehicle and ran in the woods.

He was eventually captured at the intersection of Ray Avenue and Franklin Drive in Troy. Pettway was taken into custody and is being taken to the Talladega County Jail. Additional criminal charges may be pending.

As Action 8 News has reported, Pettway was serving a two-year prison sentence for receiving stolen property at the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center in Alpine. Yesterday at approximately 3:32AM, an institutional bed roster was conducted of the facility. At approximately 4:20 AM the count did not clear. It was determined that Pettway was not present and was unaccounted for.

— Information from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers