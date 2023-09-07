“Cold” front Thursday, but still hot, mainly dry into the weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday afternoon looks hot despite the arrival of a “cold” front. Temperatures climb into the mid 90s, but heat indices generally remain below 100°. The front may produce isolated showers or storms in far southeast Alabama. However, our area looks mainly dry and mainly sunny through sunset. Temperatures turn milder overnight with a mostly clear sky as the front pushes to our southeast. Lows range from the mid to upper 60s.

Humidity looks lower Friday in the wake of the front, temperatures may be lower too. Although, high temperatures could still reach the low to mid 90s. Friday night lows may fall into the 60s again. The weekend looks mainly dry while humidity remain lower. Plenty of sunshine fills the sky Saturday and Sunday, resulting in high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Next week begins mainly dry, and remains hot. High temperatures range from the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Another front may approach Alabama Wednesday. That may reduce high temperatures to the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. It may also increase our chance for showers or storms Thursday.