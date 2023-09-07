COSA Invites Community to Recognize National Recovery Month

sober sunday football

line dancing into recovery

families hoping and coping recovery workshop

COSA First Responders Luncheon 2023

Family Day Flyer2023 (1)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (September 5, 2023) – The Council on Substance Abuse (COSA) is excited to announce its planned community events throughout September to recognize National Recovery Month. Observed nationally, National Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those in recovery from substance use and mental health, just as we celebrate improvements made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and heart disease. This year’s theme is “Hope is Real. Recovery is Real.”

“Recovery Month is an important opportunity for individuals, families and communities to start a conversation about substance use disorders,” said COSA Executive Director Shereda Finch. “Through various activities and events, our goal is to celebrate the thousands of Alabamians who are in recovery and reach others who may be experiencing substance misuse issues and need our help.”

Conversations on substance misuse is important now more than ever. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,408 Alabamians died from an overdose in 2021. The illicitly manufactured drug, fentanyl, is one the major drivers in overdose deaths. Ms. Finch states, “Learning about risk and protective factors can prevent substance misuse and the earlier youth learn, the better. However, if you are experiencing a substance use disorder and want help, we are here”

All of COSA’s events are FREE and open to the public. Recovery events are scheduled throughout the month and range from Recovery Family Resource Fest (September 9) to Line Dancing in Recovery (September 13) and a day of Sober Saturday Football (September 23). COSA will also be hosting regularly scheduled recovery meetings each week in September with different themes. “We’re excited to utilize social media as a valuable resource to connect with individuals who may be unable to attend any of the in person meetings, reaching people where they are,” added Finch. For more information about Recovery Month events and recovery services offered, visit contact Jorge Anglin, Program Manager at janglin@cosancadd.org or 334-262-1629.

About COSA: COSA is a private 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1973 to promote the understanding that alcoholism and other drug dependence are preventable and treatable diseases. The organization’s mission is to “Reduce the incidence and prevalence of the disease of alcoholism, other drug addiction diseases and related problems.” For more information on COSA, visit www.cosancadd.org or call us at 334-262-1629.