What’s Happening: September 8-10

by WAKA Action 8 News

If you love anything from baseball to honey, there’s something for you this weekend in the River Region.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night at the Montgomery Biscuits game, followed by a special event Sunday when the first 500 people who show up for the game at Riverwalk Stadium will get a 2024 Biscuits schedule poster.

Grandparents Day is Sunday. They can get free admission to the Montgomery Zoo.

If you have food on your mind, don’t miss a special honey celebration or farmers markets in Montgomery and Wetumpka.

Watch the video above to get details from Action 8 News’ Savanna Sabb.