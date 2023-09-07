What’s Happening: September 8-10
If you love anything from baseball to honey, there’s something for you this weekend in the River Region.
Saturday is Military Appreciation Night at the Montgomery Biscuits game, followed by a special event Sunday when the first 500 people who show up for the game at Riverwalk Stadium will get a 2024 Biscuits schedule poster.
Grandparents Day is Sunday. They can get free admission to the Montgomery Zoo.
If you have food on your mind, don’t miss a special honey celebration or farmers markets in Montgomery and Wetumpka.
Watch the video above to get details from Action 8 News’ Savanna Sabb.