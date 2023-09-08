Dallas Co. woman and 5 year old son hurt in drive-by shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities in Dallas County are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a mother and her five year child hurt.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says suspects have been identified in the case — and investigators are in the process of obtaining warrants.

“They were just spraying bullets. They didn’t care, they had no respect for human life whatsoever.”

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 800 block of Moody Circle at around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They found a house and a car — that were riddled with bullet holes when they arrived.

A mother, her 15 year old daughter and her 5 year son were all inside the house asleep when someone drove-by — and opened fire on their home.

“We’re looking at attempted murder, not only Shooting-into-an-Occupied-Dwelling which is actually a felony. But we’re looking at attempted murder, Granthum said.

“Any time you pull a trigger and you shoot a house up that many times, you have one intention. And that’s to kill.”

The woman and her 5 year old were injured in the incident. They were taken to the Vaughan E-R where they were both treated and then released.

“If you can’t sleep in your own house and feel safe in your own house there’s something wrong with that.”

Granthum says the shooting may be connected to the shooting death of a 23 year old woman in Selma from earlier this week.

“We do have some video, we have recovered a vehicle from the scene. And we’re in the process of gathering warrants on some people now and we’re going to bring these people to justice.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings mentioned in this story — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.