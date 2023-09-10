Montgomery Health and Literacy Fair is educational and fun for families

by WAKA Action 8 News

A Health and Literacy Fair brought children and their families to downtown Montgomery today. The Montgomery County Children’s Policy Council hosted this creative and educational event so that people in the community could learn about health issues that may hinder their child’s ability to learn. It also introduced them to local agencies that provide services to families in our area.

The Literacy Fair had many activities, ranging from health screenings to bouncy houses. The council believes that in order for children to be able to focus on learning, they need to be healthy. The goal of Alabama’s Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is to have every child reading on grade level by the end of third grade.