16-year-old shot and killed in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old male dead.

Police say at about 9:49PM Sunday, they and fire medics were called to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard, which is between the intersections of Atlanta Highway and Interstate 85. That’s where they found the teenager with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say they also located a man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they have determined the shooting happened in the 100 block of Eastdale Road South.

They have released no other information.