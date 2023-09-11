Ceremony in Tuskegee honors the memory of 9/11 victims

by WAKA Action 8 News

The City of Tuskegee held a “Remembering 9/11” memorial service on Monday.

The mayor of Tuskegee and other officials gathered to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11.

Tuskegee’s Booker T. Washington’s ROTC color guard opened the ceremony with the posting of the flags. Two wreaths were presented at the 9/11 ceremony in memory of those lives lost in the attacks.

“It is appropriate to take this time to do that because this is what brings our country together,” Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood told Action 8 News.

“We can all learn from this, but we must carry on as to remember what has happened,” Tuskegee Fire Chief Willie Smith said.

Those at the ceremony say they are committed to making sure those who were killed in the attacks are never forgotten.