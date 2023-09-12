Auburn police investigating assault at apartment complex

by WAKA Action 8 News

Auburn police are investigating an assault that happened at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue.

Police say in the early morning hours of Sunday, they responded to an assault complaint. Officers say they found two victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated and released from a hospital.

Police say the assault involved another person who has already been identified. Police say it is an isolated incident, and that all parties involved knew each other. Criminal charges are pending.

Police say they have seen videos of the assault on social media, but encourage anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency line at (334) 501-3100, the tip line at (334) 246-1391 or emailing police@auburnalabama.org. You may remain anonymous.